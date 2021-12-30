MONTREAL, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Introspect Technology, leading manufacturer of test and measurement tools for high-speed digital applications, announced today the introduction of a series of test and measurement solutions for Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA®) DisplayPort TM (DP) and Embedded DisplayPort (eDP) specifications. These specifications define the electrical and protocol requirements for transporting video data between processors and display panels. With the rapid proliferation of new display form factors and with the increased emphasis on performance, DisplayPort standards have recently introduced significant design enhancements, and this is exactly where Introspect Technology's new solutions fit in. They were specifically created to help seamlessly validate and characterize systems based on the latest DP and eDP standards.
First in the series of products are a DisplayPort generator, a DisplayPort analyzer, and associated accessories for probing live systems. The SV5C-eDP Generator is an ultra-portable, high-performance instrument capable of generating traffic for Embedded DisplayPort and DisplayPort applications at data rates of up to 12.5 Gbps. The SV5C-eDP Generator provides analog parameter controls that enable DisplayPort receiver stress-testing and allow for deep insights into voltage and timing sensitivities of DisplayPort sink devices. Similarly, the SV5C-eDP Analyzer is an ultra-portable, high-performance instrument capable of analyzing traffic for Embedded DisplayPort and DisplayPort applications. The SV5C-eDP Analyzer may be used as either a DisplayPort sink device (for source testing) or as a probing solution for capturing protocol traffic on an Embedded DisplayPort bus. The Analyzer can capture live traffic, decode symbols (including secondary packets), detect display parameters, and extract full video frames.
The above products provide complete source and sink device testing, and they operate using the award-winning Introspect ESP Software. When combined with the multitude of probing solutions from Introspect Technology, they also represent a powerful and automated live-system test and verification solution, especially for high-volume manufacturing environments.
About Introspect Technology
Founded in 2012, Introspect Technology designs and manufactures innovative test and measurement equipment for high-speed digital applications. Whether it is the next smartphone or the level-4 autonomy engine in a mobility solution, our award-winning tools are used to develop, test, and manufacture next-generation products. In short, we help the leading global technology companies make tomorrow's technology today's possibility.
