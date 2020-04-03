AUSTIN, Texas, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intry is working to combat unprecedented unemployment levels due to the COVID-19 pandemic with its new Job2Resume tool. Based on each unique job description, Job2Resume will identify and match important details and keywords and utilize them in your resume and profile, creating a custom resume for each job the applicant applies to.
Many companies utilize applicant tracking systems (ATS) that routinely monitor, filter and reject a majority of resumes. If the ATS software can't identify an adequate amount of appropriate keywords in the resume, it gets rejected. According to a Jobscan study, 75% of resumes are never read by a human being, due to being rejected by ATS software. Intry helps applicants beat ATS software, getting their resume in front of recruiters and hiring managers and onto the next step of the hiring process.
The coronavirus outbreak is having a significant impact across all industries. 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the last week of March, and unemployment is expected to continue, reaching unprecedented levels. Some analysts anticipate an unemployment rate of up to 30%. Intry is using its tools and expertise to help address the concerns of job seekers around the country who are looking for answers on how to find work during this challenging time.
With thousands of companies across the United States announcing layoffs and furloughing employees, it's becoming increasingly clear that every advantage is necessary to get ahead to find work in this limited job market. Intry is wholly focused on combating unemployment, helping candidates cut through the noise and helping qualified candidates find jobs.
Although Intry also hosts job boards with postings for those looking for work, its mission goes far beyond. Intry's tools can be used to create custom resumes that can be used to apply for work on any job board site.
