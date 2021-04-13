TOULOUSE, France and MUNICH, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intuiface and invidis have jointly released the DooH industry's first-ever exhaustive list of interactive technology suppliers. This free poster, the Digital Interactivity Landscape, highlights the array of technologies that can trigger a response in digital out-of-home content, from touch, voice, and computer vision, to gestures, sensors, and workflow automation. Designed for use by enterprises as well as agencies and integrators, this poster dramatically simplifies the effort to identify and research all hardware and software vendors enabling real-time interaction with on-premises digital content.
Today's digital signage is characterized by a growing desire to deliver real-time interaction, permitting users to express their intentions and the environment to trigger in context rather than simply broadcasting preprogrammed content to the masses. Multiple factors propel this transition to interaction: 1) a desire to create personalized, in-venue experiences similar to mobile and web, 2) a commitment to creating content accessible to those with physical limitations, 3) a reaction to the hygiene sensitivity produced by the COVID-19 pandemic, and 4) a drive to differentiate and modernize through innovation. Agencies, integrators, and enterprises are deeply motivated to invest in this interactivity.
The challenge is retailers, banks, cultural institutions, government offices, tourist destinations, and the like - as well as their service providers - are poorly equipped to navigate the digital interactivity landscape. Awareness of the various technology options is very low, let alone knowledge about the multiple vendors serving each category. Out-of-home interactive project effectiveness depends on choosing the right approach from the right supplier, and teams are ill-equipped to understand their options.
The Digital Interactivity Landscape addresses and solves these challenges. In this first release, more than 120 companies are mapped to nine different technology categories:
- Touch
- Computer Vision
- Voice
- Gesture
- Touch Emulation
- Sensors (RFID/NFC, Beacons, Environmental)
- Smartphone as Remote Control
- Tangible Objects
- Workflow Automation
Vendors are selected from all regions globally, and entry is based solely on their technology's suitability for OOH use, with no consideration given to support by existing Digital Signage CMSs. Each vendor is represented by their logo, hyperlinked to the associated homepage. Vendors supplying more than one technology are listed in each relevant category. The result is a comprehensive yet visually attractive listing of every supplier for every type of technology enabling the control of onscreen digital content, be it by the user's intentional act or the byproduct of an audience or the environment.
"For 15 years, invidis consulting provides market insights and strategic advice to many of the leading industry players globally. Our annual yearbook has become the bible of the industry. Providing valuable, unbiased market overviews is in our DNA – this overview will bring transparency to a very fragmented market," says Florian Rotberg, founder of invidis."
"As a specialist in out-of-home digital interactivity, Intuiface is often asked to provide technical guidance for on-premises projects. We've often dreamed of creating a comprehensive industry snapshot, and the Digital Interactivity Landscape is the realization of that dream," says Geoffrey Bessin, CMO of Intuiface. "We are thrilled to share this complete, platform-neutral directory with our colleagues in the industry."
The "Digital Interactivity Landscape" poster is available now, free to download, and can be distributed in its original form. Intuiface and invidis will update the poster yearly, with minor updates published on an as-needed basis. Vendors who believe their technology qualifies for listing should contact landscape@intuiface.com or info@invidis.de.
A joint webinar will be held 15-April in which Intuiface and invidis pair a detailed overview of the Landscape with a discussion about each interactive modality's strengths and weaknesses. Attendance is free. Click here to register for the webinar.
About Intuiface
Intuiface is the market's only no-code platform dedicated to the creation, integration, deployment, and analysis of interactive digital experiences for physical spaces. Over 1,600 companies across 70+ countries are connecting people to place using interactive options such as touch, RFID/NFC, beacons, Web APIs, Internet of Things, and much more. For any industry – including retail, hospitality, real estate, tourism, education – and for any intent – from digital signs to self-service kiosks and assisted selling. For more information, visit https://www.intuiface.com.
About invidis
invidis consulting is a Munich-based boutique consultancy offering worldwide leading digital signage consulting services. Founded in 2006, invidis offers strategy and management consulting to enterprise clients, suppliers, investors, and a wide variety of other businesses. In addition, invidis jointly organizes the Digital Signage Summit (DSS) event series with conference across all continents. For more information, visit https://invidis.de.
