TOULOUSE, France and CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intuiface – the leading no-code platform dedicated to the creation, deployment, and analysis of interactive digital experiences for physical spaces – is now offering a no-code integration of Stripe Terminal with kiosk apps, making it easy for businesses to easily use Stripe Terminal to accept in-person payments alongside virtually any kiosk hardware.
Businesses conducting online retail have an incentive to provide a similarly seamless experience for in-store transactions. Unfortunately, the payment stack for check-out in the physical world has added complexity thanks to the complicated interplay of hardware, processes, and both public and private data. To solve this, expensive development efforts were required to create kiosk applications that juggle integrations between third-party POS applications, payment card readers, and payment gateways. The effort was long and expensive; the results were fragile in the face of change.
Intuiface's no-code integration with Stripe Terminal brings the simplicity of online transactions to the physical world. Intuiface-based POS applications can use an out-of-the-box integration with the Stripe SDK to create a real-time connection with Stripe card readers – like the WisePOS E – and the rest of Stripe's payments infrastructure for everything from initiating a payment request to reporting results of the payment process. This integration is available on all Intuiface-supported operating systems, including Windows, Android, and the Tizen-based Samsung Kiosk, ensuring businesses can choose the platform and form factor that best suits their business. And since all communication is conducted through Stripe APIs, Intuiface-based applications are exempt from the burden of PCI and similar compliance requirements.
"With this native integration of Intuiface and Stripe Terminal, the ability to create and deploy fully customized kiosk-based point-of-sale experiences is no longer limited to large organizations with deep pockets," said Vincent Encontre, Intuiface's COO. "In-person payment, once the biggest challenge for kiosk applications, is now a plug-and-play addition for Stripe, one of the industry's most respected payment solution providers."
In support of the native integration is Intuiface's cloud-hosted Stripe Integration Server. This server, running on Amazon's ISO 27001-certified AWS Lambda, is used to manage the device-independent aspects of a transaction such as a retailer's Stripe account keys. Intuiface customers who wish to incorporate Stripe Terminal in their kiosk applications will pay a license fee for Integration Server access; the device-level integration is free to use, regardless of how many kiosks are deployed.
Stripe Terminal is currently available in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and the Netherlands. If you are in one of those locations and wish to evaluate the Intuiface/Stripe integration, please contact Intuiface at info@intuiface.com
About Intuiface
Intuiface is the market's only no-code platform dedicated to the creation, deployment, and analysis of interactive digital experiences that connect people to place. Over 1,600 companies across 70+ countries are engaging audiences in-venue, on the web, and on personal mobile devices using interactive options such as touch, gestures, sensors, voice, computer vision, the Internet of Things, and much more. It is an ISO 27001 Certified platform that can be used by any industry – including retail, hospitality, real estate, tourism, education – and for any intent – from digital signs to self-service kiosks and assisted selling.
