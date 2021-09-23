CHICAGO, TOULOUSE, France and SINGAPORE, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intuiface Version 7, just released to the market, enables any digital agency, integrator, and enterprise to deliver fully interactive digital experiences to their audiences, wherever they may be. Once exclusive to in-venue deployments, Intuiface's no-code approach can now also be used to repurpose and deliver that same content onto the web or as an app on personal mobile devices, ensuring the reach of both creative and message across all digital channels with minimal effort. Further, Intuiface has introduced the Digital Signage industry's only true headless CMS, a cloud-hosted content management system with total independence from on-screen user interfaces and synchronizable with enterprise data management platforms like DAMs and DXPs.
Critical to audience engagement is the use of personalized digital content in support of real-time interaction - everything from touch and gesture to sensors, computer vision, and voice. By providing the only technology platform dedicated to delivering these types of experiences, Intuiface was in a unique position to identify a critical need - reaching audiences beyond the confines of a venue. Audience engagement optimized for interaction was highly effective but limited to the physical space. How could enterprises repurpose their highly effective onsite content to engage, inform, inspire, or entice an even larger audience on their mobile devices, in their homes, and at their places of business?
With Intuiface 7, the identical experience deployed in-venue can be embedded in a webpage or released as a stand-alone app for Windows, macOS, iOS, Linux, and Android, complementing Intuiface's existing list of supported operating systems for in-venue installations: Windows, iOS, Android, BrightSign, Chrome, Samsung Tizen, and LG WebOS. Coupled with Intuiface's no-code approach to experience creation, proven to shorten delivery time by up to 60% vs. custom coding, marketing teams and creative professionals can now create deeply immersive experiences with minimal effort and in minimum time that run anywhere their audiences can be found.
Referred to as Intuiface's "Next Generation Player," the new runtime delivering these additional deployment options can also perform like natively written code on everything from a computer stick to a multi-screen display wall, from Samsung Tizen and BrightSign to a mobile phone running iOS or Android. This optimization makes it possible for teams to deliver highly immersive experiences on even low-powered, low-cost devices, a critical component of any Green Computing initiative, while also achieving performance on par with manually coded applications.
On the content creation side, Intuiface is introducing the industry's first true Headless CMS. Unlike a traditional digital signage CMS with its dependence on uploaded digital media and zone-based deployment, Intuiface's Headless CMS supports both direct data structure definition and content entry as well as the ability to synchronize with enterprise data management platforms like DAMs and DXPs. The resulting project content is then available to any Intuiface experience, regardless of the frontend design. Further, Intuiface's Headless CMS supports on-device data replication, caching, and filtering, enabling high-speed media display and robust operational resiliency even in environments without consistent network connectivity. Whether in-venue or through a local app, Intuiface experiences will reliably run regardless of Internet access.
With Intuiface 7, in-venue experiences can be easily repurposed and rapidly deployed to support use cases like:
- Placing teaser content for an exhibition on a museum's website to encourage a visit.
- Enhancing the trade show experience using a hybrid deployment approach combining kiosk- and mobile phone-based content in a booth.
- Giving shoppers a content goodie bag for their personal device after visiting a store to favor customer loyalty.
- Equipping a mobile salesforce with cutting-edge sales pitches created for a customer briefing center and then reused on the road.
Vincent Encontre, Intuiface COO said, "Intuiface 7 represents an important milestone in our effort to greatly expand its reach. It's a one-stop platform for both traditional and interactive digital signage, enterprise-ready to satisfy the data integration and security needs of large organizations, a powerful performer achieving manual code-like performance despite taking a no-code approach, and cross-channel ready to free creative from the venue and release it onto the web and personal devices."
Jacques Soumeillan, Intuiface Executive President, added, "Intuiface 7 is the result of accelerated R&D investment targeted at increasing the market reach of our integrator and agency customers, as well as to expand how our brand customers can engage with their audiences. Post-COVID opportunities for deploying deeply personal digital engagement abound, and Intuiface 7 is the perfect platform for those teams ready to grab them."
Koen Wouters, Chief Inspiration Officer at FirstImpression, a large international integrator and longtime Intuiface partner, shared, "Intuiface has once again stayed ahead of the innovation curve and proven itself to be future-proof. Thanks to Intuiface 7, we expect to accelerate and expand the penetration of our service offerings across global clients while continuing to enjoy excellent product reliability, accelerated project delivery, and a highly responsive support operation."
Along with the new features and capabilities mentioned above, Intuiface 7 license packaging and pricing have been significantly updated and simplified. For example, rather than being sold separately, Intuiface's built-in Analytics and Headless CMS features will now be available to all customers, enabling anyone to collect and visualize project metrics or manage digital content in the cloud. This repackaging is combined with other portfolio and license acquisition simplifications, ensuring licensing is flexible, predictable, and competitively priced.
Anyone interested in exploring Intuiface 7 can try it at no cost and with no limitation. Register at intuiface.com to begin a 28-day trial. Intuiface's online educational Academy, 400 article library, webinar suite, and live Support Team are all free to use throughout the evaluation.
For a look at Intuiface 7 in action, join its live Launch Event, scheduled at two separate times on September 30:
- 9am Singapore / 11am Sydney
- 10am New York City / 4pm Paris
Attendees will be treated with a variety of live product demos and feature insights. Attendance is free. Visit this page to register: http://www.intuiface.com/webinars/intuiface-7-launch-event
About Intuiface
Intuiface is the market's only no-code platform dedicated to the creation, deployment, and analysis of interactive digital experiences that connect people to place. Over 1,600 companies across 70+ countries are engaging audiences in-venue, on the web, and on personal mobile devices using interactive options such as touch, gestures, sensors, voice, computer vision, the Internet of Things, and much more. It is an ISO 27001 Certified platform that can be used by any industry – including retail, hospitality, real estate, tourism, education – and for any intent – from digital signs to self-service kiosks and assisted selling.
