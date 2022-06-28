Using AI/ML, grocery retailers gain visibility and production control across their fresh operations, reducing costs and waste related to prepared fresh foods.
TORONTO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Invafresh, the industry leading fresh grocery platform, announces enhancements to its production planning capabilities, making it the most comprehensive and innovative solution available on the market today for grocery retailers, whether for in-store or commissary operations, ensuring the freshest experience for their customers.
Grocery retailers are facing production planning challenges due to changing demand and labor shortages. Built on an innovative and intuitive mobile-centric user interface, Invafresh's Fresh Retail Platform automates production planning for grocery retailers by providing real-time updates to production plans based on critical in-store data, such as inventory and demand, and enables retailers to accurately forecast required labor requirements based on this intelligence to optimize limited resources.
With Invafresh, grocery retailers can run multi-production cycles per day; create auto-generated pick lists that can be used by multiple employees simultaneously for products made in-store or at a centralized-kitchen or commissary; and be able to provide continuous improvement of their teams' performance against established production metrics.
With a single solution centralizing production planning, Invafresh provides grocery retailers with demand driven replenishment capabilities from their commissary operations, based on their real-time in-store inventory requirements. This enables grocery retailers to always maintain the freshest stock possible, ensuring a positive shopping experience for their customers.
"Using our platform, grocery retailers can add a layer of intelligence and automation to their production planning, which is known to be both complex to forecast and scale, while also being labor intensive," said Joe Smirlies, Senior Vice President, Product at Invafresh. "We remove the complexity of in-store and commissary production planning as our Fresh Retail Platform is purpose-built for grocery retailers."
In-store associates and commissary food production staff are empowered with enhanced tablet and touchscreen capabilities to perform real-time inventory updates directly on a production plan from the store floor, enabling them to have access to critical data from anywhere and be able to receive real-time feedback as they execute the plan. They can easily confirm whether a product was spot checked prior to the review taking place, ensuring confidence in the current inventory upon which the production run recommendation is based. Any recommendations can be recalculated based on the revised inventory value, so production plans always remain accurate.
"Invafresh has helped Price Chopper to produce the correct amounts of product to meet our customer demand while reducing our exposure to excess shrink. We are working on enhancements with Invafresh that will further our effort in exceeding our customer's expectations for delivering fresh products while limiting the spoilage that ends up in the landfill," said Patrick Iannotti, Director of Retail Operations at Price Chopper.
Invafresh allows grocery retailers to easily scale production to achieve economies of scale while maintaining quality control and traceability over production and better manage labor resources in their commissary operations. By taking a centralized approach to production planning, grocery retailers can manage margin costs through recipe costing and control over defined production processes. And by centrally leveraging prep lists and ingredient pick lists when working with recipes, grocery retailers can ensure their limited labor resources are efficiently deployed to deliver the freshest experience possible for their customers.
Grocery retailers know that with Invafresh they always have visibility and control across all their fresh operations, whether in-store or commissary. Invafresh delivers the most efficient and effective production planning solution on the market, allowing grocery retailers to deliver a fresher experience for their customers, maximizing store revenue and minimizing food waste.
###
Media Contact
Lisa Langsdorf, Goodeyepr.com, 1 3476450484, lisa@goodeyepr.com
SOURCE Invafresh