SEATTLE, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INVENT, an innovative cloud technology platform and consulting firm for the financial services sector, today announced the commencement of the next stage of the company's ongoing growth vision, with the appointment of wealth management industry leader Larry Roth as a Strategic Advisor. In this role, Mr. Roth will align his expertise in investment banking and growth planning with his network of strategic relationships to further fuel INVENT's ongoing success.
Mr. Roth previously served as CEO of Advisor Group as well as CEO of Cetera Financial Group, two of the largest networks of independent wealth management firms in the country. He is currently Managing Partner of RLR Strategic Partners, a New York City-based M&A advisory and private equity investment firm affiliated with Berkshire Global Advisors, a role he will remain in while providing strategic guidance to INVENT and helping the company navigate its way forward through its current rapid growth phase.
"I am beyond thrilled to have Larry on the team to help us make the most of our opportunities to digitally transform the wealth management industry," said INVENT CEO, Oleg Tishkevich. "As large enterprises that support thousands of financial advisors are racing to upgrade their legacy systems and bring new cloud-native solutions to stay current with a much more challenging and competitive marketplace, we are experiencing exponential growth. Larry's experience, knowledge and advice will be critical to helping us best manage these tremendous opportunities."
As part of his Strategic Advisor role, Mr. Roth will build out an advisory board for INVENT, comprised of seasoned wealth management industry leaders and influencers who will further support the company's broader growth objectives. Additionally, and on a highly selective basis, Mr. Roth will provide strategic guidance to the INVENT Elite consulting team.
INVENT was designed to help financial institutions supporting financial advisors and vendors in creating wealth tech software, solve their complex systems architecture needs. Central to INVENT's value proposition is the company's cloud-native software development platform, which directly addresses the growth constraints of legacy operating platforms that rely on proprietary data storage and curation. INVENT's cloud-native platform enables organizations of all sizes and business models to streamline their technology infrastructure and legacy systems, while simplifying the adoption of third-party solutions, including APIs, and integrating applications and systems that are in separate silios and systems.
"I'm excited to serve as a Strategic Advisor to INVENT, a fintech company that is leading the way in helping wealth management firms migrate to a cloud-native technology architecture, and supporting their ability to develop, adopt and deploy cloud-based digital solutions to drive accelerated growth and success. I look forward to helping INVENT as the company embarks upon its next stage of growth."
As Managing Partner of RLR Strategic Partners, Mr. Roth works closely with senior management teams and boards of directors across the financial services sector to deliver high-impact growth strategies as well as capital raising and M&A solutions. He currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., the global investment bank and wealth manager; a member of the Board of Directors of Clark Capital Management Group, an independent asset manager; and Board Chairman of Haven Tower Group LLC, a financial services-focused public relations firm.
A CPA and an attorney by training, Mr. Roth has a J.D. from the University of Detroit's School of Law, a B.A. from Michigan State University is a graduate of Harvard Business School's President Management Program. He holds Series 7, 24, 63 and 79 FINRA registrations.
About INVENT
INVENT brings a unique combination of experience, domain expertise, design and technical implementation, combined with broad connections throughout the industry. Currently serving over 14,000 users via multiple broker-dealers and RIAs, INVENT is rapidly becoming the industry standard for fintech development. Founded by Oleg Tishkevich, former CEO of Finance Logix, an industry leading financial planning software platform acquired by Envestnet, INVENT is leading the charge to transform the industry to scale businesses to capture the trillions of dollars of opportunity in wealth management. http://www.INVENT.us
About INVENT Elite
INVENT Elite is an industry consulting group made up of the industry's most respected thought leaders experienced in helping wealth management enterprises, wealthtech firms, and their affiliated advisors successfully embrace and integrate the latest technologies to better serve clients and scale their businesses. The INVENT Elite consulting platform helps companies not only deploy the latest technology developed by INVENT, but to also enable organizations to maximize adoption and realize the benefits of that technology through business strategy, operations, client experience, marketing, and public relations consulting advice, implementation and support. http://www.INVENT.us/ELITE
