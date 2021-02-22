InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Since illnesses such as asthma and H1N1 can result from contaminated air, I decided that there needed to be a way to make indoor air more sanitary," said an inventor from Memphis, Tenn.

Ideal for all households, the easy-to-use SANTI BOX provides an easy way to sanitize indoor air in order to promote good respiratory health.  As a result, it helps avoid the onset of asthma, H1N1 and other illnesses.  In addition, the device improves the air's smell.

The original design was submitted to the Telemarketing office of InventHelp.  It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.  For more information, write Dept. 12-AVZ-935, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368.  Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

