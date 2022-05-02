InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was inspired to create this invention as a way to protect many individuals from scams or theft," said an inventor from Wappingers Falls, N.Y. "So I created a device that helps to eliminate the need for user's to enter a PIN code for a transaction, which is typically used for newer smart card technologies."

The J-CARD provides a means of a self-verification for the card user for transaction authentication purposes. In doing so, It offers consumers a high level of security and safety for their personal finance affairs. This device immediately provides transaction information, point of sale location, and physical card location and allows the potential user a very secure and reliable means of carrying out day-to-day personal finance affairs.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OTW-644, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-an-innovative-debit-transaction-card-otw-644-301537298.html

SOURCE InventHelp

