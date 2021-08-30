InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am tired of attempting to pull into parking spots on busy streets," said an inventor from Queens, N.Y. "This inspired me to develop a means to simplify parking space judgement and the parking maneuvering activity."

She developed the patent-pending EZ PARK to notify a driver if sufficient space is available to park between two cars. This invention offers enhanced safety while reducing congestion on busy streets by eliminating drivers from waiting for others to park. Additionally, it would feature a convenient and easy to use design. 

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LGI-3003, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-auto-park-lgi-3003-301362539.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.