PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While fishing, I knocked my friend's cell phone off the boat into the water," said an inventor from Waynesboro, Tenn. "This inspired me to develop a better phone that could float in water to be retrieved."

He developed the patent-pending AUTOMATIC FLOTATION DEPLOYMENT (AFD) SYSTEM to prevent the phone from sinking in bodies of water as it would contain an emergency floatation system. The small size of the floatation device would not significantly add to the weight of the phone. This invention could provide cell phone users with enhanced safety and peace of mind while saving them the money which may have been expended to replace a cell phone.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NMJ-591, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

