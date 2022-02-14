InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device that enables you to communicate or advertise messages from your vehicle, office or other place," said an inventor, from Atlanta, Ga., "so I invented THE MESSENGER. My design offers a convenient messaging system for users."

The invention provides an effective way for the user to share or send various types of messages. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional messaging means and displays. As a result, it enhances communication and convenience and it could provide added safety. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for motorists, businesses, the general population, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AAT-4606, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-system-for-sharing-messages-aat-4606-301481034.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.