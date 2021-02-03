PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was mowing my lawn and thought there could be a convenient way to also roll it," said an inventor, from Lockport, N.Y., "so I invented the LAWN ROLLER. My design enables you to easily roll your lawn."

The invention provides an efficient way to roll a lawn while cutting grass. In doing so, it saves time and effort. As a result, it increases convenience and it could improve the appearance of a lawn. The invention features a durable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for households and landscapers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ROH-754, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-way-to-roll-a-lawn-roh-754-301219838.html

SOURCE InventHelp

