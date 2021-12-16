InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've worked outside in hot weather and needed more than a regular hat to keep cool," said one of the inventors from Raleigh, N.C. "This inspired us to develop a better head covering that could provide cooling relief from the heat."

They developed the patent pending BLOWER HAT to provide wearers with cooling relief from the heat that may travel throughout their entire body. This invention ensures comfort by reducing the amount of perspiration to allow wearers to engage in various activities for longer lengths of time. Additionally, it may reduce the incidence of heat exhaustion, heat stroke and skin cancer.

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DHM-608, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-cooling-comfort-dhm-608-301443198.html

SOURCE InventHelp

