PITTSBURGH, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was a blackjack dealer for a major strip casino for over a decade and discovered a need for a counterfeit detection device for dealers at table games," said an inventor, from Newport Beach, Calif., "so I invented the FINANCIAL RECOVERY ELECTRONIC DEVICE."
The invention provides a more efficient and effective way for casino dealers to detect counterfeit bills at gaming tables. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional counterfeit detection methods. As a result, it increases accuracy, security and peace of mind for casinos and it prevents counterfeit bills from being passed to the casino cage. The invention features a reliable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for casinos.
The inventor described the invention design. "My design is a casino specific that provides a quick and accurate way to determine the authenticity of a bill."
