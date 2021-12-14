InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to prevent a beverage dispenser from dripping onto the floor or carpeting," said an inventor, from La Palma, Calif., "so I invented the DELUX LOW COST DRIP COLLECTOR. My design provides a protective barrier between the dispenser and the ground."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to catch drips from a beverage dispenser. In doing so, it prevents drips from reaching and staining the floor or carpet. As a result, it helps to prevent accidental slips and falls and it reduces messes. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for restaurants, caterers, hotels, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCC-1566, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

