InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create custom advertisements for display on a vehicle without the damage associated with sticky decals," said an inventor, from Phoenix, Ariz., "so I invented the MOBILE PROJECTOR. My easy and interchangeable design can also be used with other vehicles and devices such as drones, bicycles and scooters."

The invention provides an effective way to advertise or display images on a vehicle/surface. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to traditional billboards, decals and paper advertisements. As a result, it could spark attention, it could provide added entertainment and it could enhance the appearance of a vehicle exterior or other surface. The invention features an environmentally friendly and versatile design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for businesses, vehicle owners, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PHO-2784, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-device-to-display-advertisementsimages-pho-2784-301481244.html

SOURCE InventHelp

