PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a system to protect packages and deliveries outside your home or business," said an inventor, from Laguna Beach, Calif., "so I invented the SECURE DROP. My design would prevent packages from being moved, taken, stolen or damaged by unauthorized persons."

The patent-pending invention provides a secure way to protect delivered packages. In doing so, it helps to prevent package theft and it prevents weather-related damage. As a result, it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCM-1479, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

