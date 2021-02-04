PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have a work phone and a personal phone. I needed an easier, more convenient way to use and carry the two at the same time," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so I invented the CELL-MATE. My design eliminates the hassle of having to use and transport two separate cell phones."
This patent-pending invention provides an efficient way to use and carry a personal and a business cell phone simultaneously. In doing so, it ensures that two separate phones are readily accessible to use as needed. As a result, it increases the efficiency and convenience of carrying two separate devices and it helps to prevent lost or misplaced cell phones. The invention features a versatile design which is convenient and easy to use, so it is ideal for individuals with two cell phones. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.
The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LAX-1231, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
