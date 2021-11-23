InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fast and efficient means of removing standing water from water heaters," said an inventor, from Iron Mountain, Mich., "so I invented the WATER HEATER QUICK DRAIN AND CALCIUM CLEANER. My design enables scale to be easily removed during annual maintenance operations."

The invention provides an improved way to evacuate a water heater for replacement or removing scale. In doing so, it offers a time-saving alternative to traditional methods. As a result, it increases efficiency and it can be adapted for use with most water heaters and wet/dry vacuum cleaners. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for plumbing, heating and air conditioning contractors and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SKC-703, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-efficient-draining-tool-for-water-heaters-skc-703-301427687.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.