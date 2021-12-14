InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "There are so many things that can hurt you even if you can't see them!" Said the inventor from Flushing, NY. "I wanted to keep people safe from the potential environmental hazards that lurk in the corners of everyday life."

The PERSONAL SHIELD helps users determine if various environmental hazards are present. The invention provides a wearable accessory that is novel and convenient to wear with any outfit in order to enhance daily safety. The accessory could be used in conjunction with a mobile app to fulfill the comprehensive need for personal safety. The accessory would incorporate advanced technology and sensors to allow users to maintain a proactively healthy lifestyle.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 2020-MTN-3647, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-electronic-pendant-to-help-detect-environmental-hazards-mtn-3647-301442132.html

SOURCE InventHelp

