PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been working out for several years and thought there should be a convenient way to measure and review punching and kicking performance," said an inventor, from Bridgeport, Ohio, "so I invented the PSI Pad. My design could help you to improve your technique when working out at home or at the gym."
The invention is patent pending and provides an effective way to calculate the power of a punch or kick. In doing so, it enables the user to easily share and record data. As a result, it increases accuracy and it could help to improve the user's technique. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts, gyms and fitness centers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PIT-1164, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
