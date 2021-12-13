PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Underground natural gas and other pipelines are fitted with cathodic protection systems," said an inventor, from Charleston, Ark. "I thought there should be a way to protect these wire systems, so I invented the C P WIRE SADDLE PROTECTOR. My design prevents the wires from being ripped off of the pipe attachment points or from having their insulation damaged."
The invention provides an effective guard for cathodic protection wires for underground pipelines. In doing so, it prevents the wires from being damaged or pulled out during trench backfilling operations. As a result, it saves time and effort by eliminating the need to dig up the site to repair such damage. The invention features an adaptable design that is easy to install so it is ideal for the industrial, utility and international market. Additionally, a prototype is available.
The invention features an adaptable design that is easy to install so it is ideal for the industrial, utility and international market. Additionally, a prototype is available.
