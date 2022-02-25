InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "After being a police officer for 34 years and moving into the robbery branch, I thought there should be a way to prevent masked robbery suspects from entering a premise or to simply screen other individuals wearing surgical masks, so I invented the FACE FINDER," said an inventor, from Plainfield, Ind. "My design denies access for individuals with hidden or obscured facial image attempts."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved access control system for various commercial building applications. In doing so, it would deny premises access to any persons intentionally hiding their faces. As a result, it enhances safety and security and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an effective design and it is ideal for businesses and other commercial buildings.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-IPL-835, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

