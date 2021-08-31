PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way for a vehicle to obtain video evidence of a variety of possible crimes," said an inventor, from Camarillo, Calif., "so I invented the MULTI-CAMERA COVERT SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM. My design offers a discreet and cost-effective alternative to traditional surveillance camera options."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved surveillance camera system for vehicles. In doing so, it enables the areas around a parked vehicle to be effectively monitored. It also reduces the risk of being detected and it can be adapted for use in a variety of vehicles. The invention features an unobtrusive design that is easy to set up and deploy so it is ideal for law enforcement and private investigation services. Additionally, a prototype is available.
The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LAX-1280, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
