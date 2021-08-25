PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I wanted to create a safe and efficient locking system for a firearm trigger," said an inventor, from San Diego, Calif., "so I invented the GUN LOCK SAFETY SYSTEM. My design offers an alternative to key and biometric trigger locks and it enables the owner to quickly gain access to the trigger during an emergency situation."
This patent-pending invention provides an improved trigger lock for a firearm. In doing so, it prevents unauthorized individuals from firing the weapon. As a result, it enhances safety and security and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for the owners of firearms. Additionally, it can be adapted for use on most handguns, rifles and shotguns.
The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.
