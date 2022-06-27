InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way to locate the television remote," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the ADVANCE REMOTE. My design would also offer a more cost-effective means of powering the remote control."

The invention provides an improved universal remote control for a television. In doing so, it saves time and effort when locating the remote control. It also eliminates the hassle of replacing batteries. As a result, it increases convenience. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LGT-175, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-universal-remote-control-lgt-175-301574982.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.