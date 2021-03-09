PITTSBURGH, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had over 15 USB drives that had run out of space," said an inventor, from Lake Elsinore, Calif. "I thought there could be a better way to increase the storage space and function of a single USB, so I invented the U S B +. My design eliminates the need to carry around multiple USB drives."
The invention offers an improved alternative to traditional USB storage and transfer devices. In doing so, it enhances storage capabilities and it increases flexibility when transferring files. It also ensures that a USB hub drive is readily available. The invention features an effective and compact design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with mobile devices, personal computers and other digital devices. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.
