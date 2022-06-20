InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH , June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in Christmas light installation, and I needed a safe and simple way to secure lights to a tree without using a staple gun," said an inventor, from Miami Beach, Fla., "so I invented ELASTIC MINI LIGHTS. My green design would enable you to attach lights to the tree without damaging the tree or light strand."

The patent-granted invention provides a more convenient means to illuminate outdoor trees with lights. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use staples. As a result, it saves time, effort and money and it helps to prevent damage to trees when hanging lights. It also eliminates the cost associated with using staples and staple guns and it reduces staple litter associated with the removal process. The invention features an attractive and environmentally-friendly design that is easy to attach, display and remove so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

"ELASTIC MINI LIGHTS enable you to have the Christmas light experience without damaging your trees, home or landscaping with problematic staples."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HAD-152, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

