InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a system for keeping track of personal items such as your keys or phone," said an inventor, from West Jordan, Utah, "so I invented the RILAK. My design helps to prevent lost and misplaced items."

The invention provides a quick and easy way to locate lost personal belongings. It can be used with keys, wallets, phones, remote controls or other items. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces the hassle and frustration associated with searching for lost items. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SGJ-148, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-locating-system-for-lost-items-sgj-148-301574418.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.