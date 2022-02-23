InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to conceal and contain electrical cords and wires connected to appliances and electronic devices," said an inventor, from Sanford, N.C., "so I invented the ZIPPIT. My design enables you to conveniently organize and declutter electrical cords within a home or office."

The invention provides an effective way to organize electrical cords/wires within a home or office. In doing so, it helps to prevent cord tangles and other damage. It also reduces clutter and it enhances the appearance of a space. The invention features a versatile and compact design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households, offices, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DHM-616, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

