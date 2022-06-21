InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I use motion sensors in my yard but noticed how none were able to record a video," said the inventor from Elmont, New York. "I thought of this idea to help track the activity that takes place in the yard and record the footage."

He invented the patent-pending PEST DETECT, a stake-mounted outdoor sensor with accompanying cell phone app for notification of unwanted persons or animals. This would help provide an easy way of notifying a homeowner of strangers or animals present on their property and the footage could be sent to the consumer's cellular phone. Additionally, the device does not require any accessories or mounting brackets, it could be easily placed in any soft ground location.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LJD-158, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-outdoor-video-monitor-ljd-158-301571208.html

SOURCE InventHelp

