PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "All too often we hear about a child dying because of a mishap in a swimming pool or from being left in a parked car exposed to extreme temperatures, said an inventor from Santee, Calif. "This invention is designed to help prevent those types of tragedies."
She developed a prototype for SAFE KIDS to alert parents of imminent danger to their child. As such, it prevents injuries and deaths to young children left unattended in parked cars and reduces the chances of drowning for young children. Thus, this versatile innovation serves as a safety feature for use in both motor vehicles and near swimming areas. In other words, it ensures that children do not get separated from their parents in public places. In addition, it is convenient, effective, easy to use and affordably priced.
