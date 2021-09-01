PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to help secure traditional plugs within worn outlets to prevent the attached cords from moving or shifting," said an inventor, from Pompano Beach, Fla., "so I invented the SNUG IT IN. My secure design prevents the flow of power from being interrupted."
The invention provides an improved method of retaining a plug in worn or otherwise vulnerable outlets. In doing so, it ensures that the plug is secure. As a result, it prevents the plug from moving around or falling out during use and it increases convenience. The invention features a simple and unobtrusive design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it can be adapted for use on most typical 125 volt AC duplex outlets.
The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.
