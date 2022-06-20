InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We developed this idea by wanting to create a new portable and wireless digital content storage and transfer device that focused on mobile devices," said one of two inventors, from Frisco, Texas. "Through countless research, brainstorming, trial and error, we invented the Wireless Wallet. Our design could revolutionize the SSD marketplace by incorporating the unique features only our device possesses in the SSD industry."

The patent-pending invention provides a portable and wireless SSD storage solution by fitting in the user's wallet. In doing so, the device offers traditional and alternative pop out port options. It also allows for non-traditional and unique transfer options. Additionally, the invention features a compact design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DLL-3905, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

