PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a portable device for washing sand, dirt and mud from the body or various items like beach toys, work boots, your pet's paws and surfboards," said an inventor, from Poway, Calif., "so I invented the SAND SPRAYER. My design can be used at the beach, while camping or in other remote locations to ensure that you and your belongings are clean."

The invention provides a convenient way to rinse the feet, shoes or gear in a remote area and the sleek design keeps it out of sight and mind until it's needed. In doing so, it prevents sand, dirt and other debris from being tracked into a vehicle, car or other area. As a result, it reduces messes and it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for water sports and outdoor enthusiasts as well as construction workers.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

