PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Wire pulling tasks are extremely challenging, physical and time consuming and they require multiple electricians," said an inventor, from Orlando, Fla. "I needed to come up with a more efficient way to get the job done, so I invented the WIRE PULL MULE. My design significantly cuts time, labor costs and the need for strenuous activity in half, in most cases."
The invention allows one technician to simultaneously inspect and pull wire through complicated angles of conduits at any length. Furthermore, it would decrease time, labor and inventory costs for companies in various industries. The invention features a simple and innovative design that would be most beneficial for electricians, computer technicians, IT specialists and others who work with cables and conduits. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ORD-2793, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-robotic-device-to-save-time--money-across-multiple-industries-ord-2793-301273574.html
SOURCE InventHelp