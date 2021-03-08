PITTSBURGH, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I observed a news story regarding an airplane that made an emergency landing due to a traveler's cell phone case being on fire," said an inventor from Newton, N.C. "This inspired me to develop a safer case that eliminates fires and associated injuries and damage."

He developed the patent-pending ANTI-COMBUSTION CASE PROTECTION FOR PHONES to provide cell phone users with enhanced safety and peace of mind. This invention offers complete protection from combustion and the associated fire. It would feature a convenient and lightweight design while being easy to apply as well as use.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CNC-642, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

