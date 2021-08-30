PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a system to ensure that your car interior remains cool and comfortable while parked in hot weather," said an inventor, from Norristown, Pa., "so I invented the VEHICLE PERMANENT PASSENGER COMPARTMENT. My design could help to prevent heat-related injuries for returning drivers and passengers left behind in the parked car."
The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to keep the interior of a parked vehicle cool. In doing so, it prevents the interior from overheating. The system would also be able to control temperatures in the cold, to avoid freezing conditions. As a result, it enhances safety and comfort and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical and reliable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
