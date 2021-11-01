InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The realization of the amount of children that are missing inspired me with this invention," said an inventor from Tennille, Ga. "Due to sex trafficking rapidly rising, as a woman, mother and grandmother; I developed this device to keep individuals safe."

She developed the FINDER to help parents or other individuals to know a child's or other person's location to provide a high level of protection, enhanced safety and peace of mind. This invention may prevent a child from wandering off or being left within a vehicle. Additionally, this easy-to-use device may safeguard wearers from being abducted.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2667, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-safety-tracker-all-2667-301411674.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.