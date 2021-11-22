InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I lost two cell phones in less than a year," said an inventor from Dallas, Texas. " I have also left my phone behind when going to work and had to turn around and go home to get it. This invention will help users keep track of their phones."

He developed SERENITY to remind users to retrieve their phone. As such, it keeps users from losing their phones or leaving them behind, which saves considerable time, effort and expense. Lightweight, compact, portable and easy to set up and use, it makes an ideal gift for any occasion. Users will also appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3549, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-smartphone-holder-with-tracking-capability-dll-3549-301427509.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.