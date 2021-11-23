InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a professional driver, I have trouble seeing the phone screen contents in the bright sunlight when I'm using the GPS," said an inventor from Savannah, Ga. "I also wanted a way to keep my screen contents private when riding the subway or on a bus."

He developed a prototype for this patent-pending F J HOODIE to shade cell phone screens from sun glare to improve visibility of the screen both inside and outside of the vehicle. Easy to apply and remove, it also ensures a measure of privacy of contents while using a cell phone in public venues, such as buses, trains or planes, for safety and prevention of identity theft. It is also hands-free, lightweight and user friendly. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The original design was submitted to the Savannah sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SVH-251, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

