PITTSBURGH, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a system to prevent the interior of a parked vehicle from overheating in the event that a child or pet is left behind," said an inventor, from Tacoma, Wash., "so I invented the TEMPERATURE CONTROL. My design provides added comfort and safety for the passenger and an effective reminder for the driver."
The invention provides added protection for children/pets left behind in a parked vehicle. It also offers an improved way to alert or notify the parent/pet owner. As a result, it enhances safety and it helps to prevent heat-related injuries. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies or young children and pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
