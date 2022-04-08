InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient device that could report your location and call for help in the event of an emergency, especially for outdoor enthusiasts in remote locations," said an inventor, from Raeford, N.C., "so I invented the OUTDOOR BUDDY. My design enables the wearer to summon emergency assistance from anywhere."

The invention provides a wireless location reporting and emergency assistance summoning device. In doing so, it enhances safety and communication during an emergency situation. It also offers a convenient and accessible alternative to a traditional cell phone and it can be utilized in a remote area on land, in the water, etc. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, boaters, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JMT-104, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

