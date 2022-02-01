InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have two young children and I want to do what I can to keep them safe," said the inventor from Mission Viejo, Calif. "I thought of this idea to track them using a device that offers multiple features that are important to a parent or guardian."

He invented the patent-pending K T BRACELET that is easy to use for a wide range of child monitoring situations. This device would allow a parent/guardian to know the location of their child at anytime. The lightweight and flexible device features wireless communication and additional sensors to detect temperature changes, shock, etc., for added safety of the child that can be viewed on a smart phone. Additionally, it is ideal for infants, children, teenagers, senior citizens, individuals with Alzheimer's, travelers and outdoor adventurers

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCM-1474, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

