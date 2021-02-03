PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We always have difficulties finding our car in a parking lot," said one of two inventors, from Owensboro, Ky. "We thought there should be a quick way to locate it, so we invented the OOPS! WHERE'S MY CAR? Our design offers an efficient alternative to searching for your parked car."

The invention provides a quick and easy way to locate your vehicle in a crowded parking lot. In doing so, it eliminates the need to aimlessly search for the vehicle. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to prevent frustrations. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SKC-618, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-convenient-locator-device-for-a-parked-car-skc-618-301219739.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.