InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a way to enliven the look of window treatments," said one of two inventors, from El Paso, Texas, "so we invented the MASTON DESIGN ON BLINDS. Our design provides a decorative touch for any window."

The invention enhances the appearance of window treatments. In doing so, it offers an alternative to bland and boring blinds. As a result, it provides added style and it could coordinate with the interior or exterior of a home. The invention features a fashionable and functional design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JMC-2362, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-decorative-design-for-window-treatments-jmc-2362-301363775.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.