InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a fun and convenient device for storing wireless earphones and sharing music with others," said one of two inventors, from Houston, Texas, "so we invented POD SPEAKS. Our design would eliminate the hassle of carrying and using two separate products."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved case for wireless earphones. In doing so, it enables the user to share music with others in the vicinity. It also can be used for professional purposes such as conference calls or listening to podcasts. As a result, it enhances sound quality, entertainment and convenience. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HOF-153, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-device-to-store-earphones--share-music-hof-153-301552150.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.