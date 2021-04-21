InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --"We thought there could be a better way to inform drivers of emergency vehicles to prevent serious collisions at intersections and to reduce response times," said one of two inventors, from Celebration, Fla., "so we invented the LIFE ALERT. Our design could help to reduce confusion, sudden surprises, stress and anxiety for drivers."

The invention provides an improved way to alert drivers of an approaching emergency vehicle. In doing so, it enables drivers to react, yield or pull over if needed. As a result, it enhances safety and it could help to prevent accidents. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for emergency vehicle services and vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ORD-2875, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-safety-system-for-vehicles--emergency-vehicles-ord-2875-301273585.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.