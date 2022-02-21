InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create stylish and expressive headphone accessories for individuals who wear plug-style earrings," said one of two inventors, from Apopka, Fla., "so we invented the PLUGS PLUS. Our design would offer a functional and fashionable way to enjoy music."

The patent-pending invention provides an innovative and fashionable design for headphones. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using traditional wireless headphones. As a result, it allows the user to hear music as well as the ambient noise of his surroundings and it enhances function, safety and style. The invention features a unique design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals who wear plug-style earrings. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ORD-2841, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

